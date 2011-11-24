Agyness Deyn
(birthname Laura Hollins) was born on 16th February 1983 in Littleborough, Lancashire. Her mother, Lorraine, is a nurse.
She changed her name to Agyness Deyn to boost her career prospects.
At 14, Deyn started work as a waitress in her home town. At 16 she left home and moved to London where she worked in a fast food resturant in the day and a bar in the evening.
At 18 she was spotted by a photographer, whilst out shopping with her close friend, designer Henry Holland for whose fashion house, "House of Holland" she
has modelled T-Shirts.
This was the turning point in her life. She signed up with prestigious modelling agency "Models 1" and after only a few seasons had become
one of the most sought after faces in the fashion world.
In 2007 Deyn was featured on the cover of British Vogue and in 2008 on the cover of Time Magazine. She has also been featured on the cover of Grazia magazine.
Deyn has been the face of campaigns for Armani, Blugirl by Blumarine, Burberry
, Cacharel
, GF Ferre, Mulberry, Paul Smith, Vivienne Westwood
, Dr Martens
and Reebok.
There were reports in 2009 that she had left the fashion industry to concentrate on her film career. However, she did take part in Naomi Campbell
's charity fashion show
in 2010 where she took not one, but two tumbles on the catwalk.
Her film career took off in 2010, with Deyn making her first on screen debut alongside Liam Neeson
, Ralph Fiennes
and Gemma Arterton
as Aphrodite, the Goddess of Love, in director Louis Leterrier's version of "Clash of the Titans".
She is also starring in controversial film "Pusher", directed by Luis Prieto, in which she plays the character Flo, a stripper, whose is helped by a drug dealer to leave Copenhagen. The film is due to be released in summer 2012.
Deyn is also set to make her West End debut in March 2012, in the premiere of Francois Rimbault's dinner party play "The Leisure Society", playing the role of
promiscuous Paula.
Deyn definitely has her own trademark look and is often found backstage in a t-shirt with a punk-disco message.
Deyn is also a big music fan and used to be a member of the now defunct glam-rock band "Lucky Knitwear". Her music interests, however, do not stop there.
Previous boyfriends have included Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr and Josh Hubbard, member of Hull based indie band "The Paddingtons".
Deyn has put her fame to good use, having taken part in the 2011 Virgin London Marathon raising money for Oxfam with other famous names from the fashion world.
With her film career going from strength to strength, Deyn is definitely one to watch.