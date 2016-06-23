Cute pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, 33, and Los Angeles-born Markle, 36, met for the first time in London in July 2016, when they were introduced by a mutual friend.



Once the news broke that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were engaged in November 2017, the nation was desperate for further details. Then a BBC interview revealed Prince Harry proposed over a chicken dinner!

With the wedding set for May 2018, we take a look back at some of the couples cutest moments.