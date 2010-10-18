Cheryl Cole's Life in Pictures
Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album
Happy Birthday, Cheryl Cole!
The Geordie singer turns 30 today - so we're celebrating her big day with a look back at her life, from when she first found fame on Popstars: The Rivals, to her time as an established solo artist...
The girl's done good.
SIPA
The Geordie singer turns 30 today - so we're celebrating her big day with a look back at her life, from when she first found fame on Popstars: The Rivals, to her time as an established solo artist...
The girl's done good.
SIPA