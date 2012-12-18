Dancing On Ice 2013: The celebrity line-up

It's almost that time of year again.



The new series of Dancing On Ice kicks off on Sunday 6th January 2013 - and we have to say, the line-up is looking pretty good.



Phillip Schofield and Christine Bleakley will be presenting the show, which will be home to stars including Lauren Goodger and Shayne Ward.



The judging panel will see the return of notoriously nasty Jason Gardiner and of course Torvill & Dean will be treating us to some special performances.



So, let's have a look at the full list of stars ready to don their skating boots and attempt to headbang to glory...