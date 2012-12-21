Strictly Come Dancing 2012 Christmas Special: A sneak peek

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have enlisted a whole host of star-studded talent to take part in their 2012 Christmas special.



They will battle it out to see who will take home the coveted title of Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Champion 2012.



The episode - which is set to air on BBC1 on Christmas Day - will be more festive than ever, as for the first time the show will launch The Strictly Allstars.



Six brand new celebrities are set to take to the dance floor, where they will have their every move scrutinised by judges Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell and head judge Len Goodman.



Of course it wouldn't be Strictly Come Dancing without the show's much-loved hosts Bruce Forsyth and Tess Daly, who will be overseeing the annual festive ballroom special.



