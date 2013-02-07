Celebrity net worth: How rich are these stars?

Celebrities may moan about being pestered by journalists and never having any private time, but they can never complain about the contents of their bank accounts.



The stars are forever parading around in expensive wardrobes and driving flash cars - because they can afford to.



Ever wondered just how much they've got in their bank accounts? Prepare to gasp with jealousy as you discover the net worth of these celebrities... (we've done it all in dollars for you so they're easy to compare!)



©Sipa