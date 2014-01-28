Daniel Craig discovered the world of theatre at a very young age, thanks to Liverpool based theatre company “Everyman”.



At barely 20 years old, he moved to London and joined the National Youth Theatre. His career took off in 1996, with several TV appearances including the Yorkshire based show Heartbeat (first aired in1993).



Daniel then ventured into cinema and made his film debut in “Saint Ex”, a film about the life of author and aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.

In 1998, he scooped the British Performing Award at the Edinburgh Film Festival for his portrayal of an East End crook in “Love is the Devil - Study for a portrait of Francis Bacon” (1998) and in 2000, won the British Independent Film Award for Best Actor for the film “Some Voices” (2000).

As the real backbone of British Independent film, Craig did not hesitate to live a love story with a woman twice his age for the making of the film “The Mother”, which was subsequently given a very warm reception at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival.

Daniel has also made his mark in Hollywood, with many memorable supporting roles, including: Playing the gangster Alex Marrs, opposite Tom Hanks in “Road to Perdition” (2002), as Angelina Jolie’s rival in the first “Tomb Raider” (2001) and his portrayal of a sort of mercenary in Steven Spielberg’s “Munich” (2005).

2006 was the year that Daniel Craig firmly cemented himself in cinematographic history and sent many pulses racing, as the sixth actor (after Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan) to don the suit of the very seductive James Bond for the British spy’s 21st adventure in the re-make of “Casino Royale”.



He subsequently went on to make a second Bond film, “Quantum of Solace” (2008), with his third Bond film due for release in 2012.

Daniel Craig has also starred in films “Layer Cake (2004), in which he played a gangster of London’s criminal underworld and almost in total contrast produced a stunning performance in “Defiance (2008), a film based on a true story of the plight of two brothers who hide a group of Belarussian Jews in the woods during the Nazi occupation from 1941-1944.

In 2011 he starred in the film “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and was the voice of the villainous Sakharine in Steven Spielberg’s animation of “The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn”. He also starred in the Sci-Fi/Western film “Cowboys and Aliens”.

As regards Craig’s love life, he shocked the media world with the announcement that he and actress Rachel Weisz (Oscar nominated for a her role in The Constant Gardener [2005]) were secretly married in New York in June last year, after having started a relationship during filming of horror film “The Dream House” (2011), in which they play husband and wife.

Craig’s film career has been nothing if not very diverse, with 2012 shaping up to offer us even more of the irresistible 007.