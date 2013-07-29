Dita Von Teese, often referred to as the Queen of Burlesque”, has created one of potentially the most interesting careers in showbiz as a burlesque dancer, model and actress, she could be almost any woman’s alter ego.



With a 22 inch waist from wearing corsets for years, and a waist she can tie down to 16 inches, it isn’t surprising that she has a following of both male and female fans!

Dita Von Teese, whose real name is Heather Sweet, was born 28 September 1972 in the United States.



Dita is a pseudo used by the late German actress “Dita Parlo”. Von Teese is a name picked from an address book, but suits its beholder well.



Dita Von Teese is a fetish icon and comes from the generation of pin-ups.



She is a burlesque dancer, trained costume designer, actress and model and from a young age was interested in the retro styles, the actresses and the glamour of the Hollywood golden years.

A bottle brunette, she never leaves the house without her trademark look, rice-white powder and her bright red lipstick. This make-up matches perfectly with her wavy, jet-black hair.

Interested in vintage fashion, she studied costume design in California and envisaged becoming a stylist for period films.



This passion for vintage took her progressively more towards the art of sexual fetish.



She soon became a model and was featured on the cover of various fetish magazines.



Today, she is one of the most famous burlesque dancers in the world, with her trademark routine in a martini glass.

Aside from fetish modelling, Dita Von Teese has also attracted the attention of several designers in some of the large fashion houses. In 2007 she was on the Paris Fashion Week catwalk, modelling for “Jean Paul Gautier Haute Couture”.



She has also modelled for Vivienne Westwood and was one of the faces of MAC Cosmetics’ “Viva Glam VI Campaign”, where all the proceeds from a special range of make-up went to HIV/AIDs foundations.

She has also designed a lingerie range for Wonderbra. Ladies, this is something not to be missed!

Dita Von Teese also describes herself as a part time actress, having appeared in some soft-core pornographic and fetish films as well as making appearances in music videos for bands such as “Greenday” and performing her martini glass routine in the video for Marilyn Manson’s “Mobscene”.



She has also guest-starred in “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2011)”.

At the beginning of 2006, Dita Von Teese published a book of photographs titled “Burlesque and the Art of Teese/Fetish and the Art of Teese”.

In her private life, Dita Von Teese has been in several relationships, including several lesbian relationships. In December 2005, after a 5-year relationship, Dita Von Teese married the rock singer Marilyn Manson at Castle Gurteen, Ireland.



They adopted several cats together, and Von Teese would often joke that her husband spent more time infront of the mirror doing his make-up than she did! Despite their lengthy relationship, their marriage did not last.



In January 2007, Von Teese officially announced that she was divorcing Brian Warner (Marilyn Manson’s real name). She is currently dating French aristocrat Louis-Marie de Castelbajac.

Dita Von Teese is nothing if not of high class. She embodies femininity and has made an art of seduction.



We hope to see many more of her designs come into the high street to brighten up any woman’s wardrobe.