15/04/ 1959 58 Emma Thompson biography Daughter of television producer Eric Thompson and actress Phyllida Law, Emma Thompson was born to be an actress.



She studied English Literature at Cambridge University, where she was involved in the theatre group “Footlights, the famous Cambridge theatre group where many members of the ca-st of “Monty Pyhon” met.



She began her career in television and then trod the boards in the musical comedy “Me and My Girl, where she collaborated with Stephen Fry, one of her peers from Cambridge University.



On the back of her West End success, she starred in the miniseries “Fortunes of War”, alongside Kenneth Branagh.



In 1988 she won a BAFTA award for her performance in “Fortunes of War”.



Her meeting with Kenneth Branagh during the television series totally changed her life and career.



He offered her the role of “Queen Catherine of France” in his film, the adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Henry V”.



Not very long after meeting, the two artists married and worked together on several films, including “Dead Again” (1991), “Peter’s Friends” (1992) and the adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” (1993).



In 1992, Emma Thompson also starred in “Howard’s End”, where her performance earned her an Oscar for “Best Actress”.



The following year she starred alongside Anthony Hopkins in the classic “Remains of the Day”.



In 1995, she starred alongside Hugh Grant, Kate Winslet and Alan Rickman as “Elinor Dashwood” in Ang Lee’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility”.



She won an Oscar for “Best Adapted Screenplay” for Sense and Sensibility and it was during the making of the film she met Greg Wise, who played the seductive “John Willoughby”.



In 1995, she divorced Kenneth Branagh and started dating Greg Wise. In 1999, she gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Gaia Wise.



Emma Thompson continues to be one of the great British actors, starring in the 2003 Christmas romantic comedy “Love Actually” and then as “Professor Sybil Trelawney” in several of the “Harry Potter” films, including “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (2004), “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”(2007) and the final Harry Potter film “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II”.



She also wrote the screenplay for and starred alongside the gorgeous Colin Firth in the children’s hit film “Nanny Mcphee” (2005) and the sequel “Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang” (2010).



In 2009 she starred in the retro film “The Boat That Rocked”, where she re-joined Kenneth Branagh and Bill Nighy (from “Love Actually”) for a fun-filled time making the film about pirate radio stations, which were based on boats in the middle of the North Sea in the 1960s, bringing new pop music to the British public at a time of political hostility to the new wave of music and the fantastic DJs of the decade.



Emma Thompson has just completed filming “Men in Black III”, where she stars as the character “Oh”, alongside “Men in Black” veteran galaxy defenders Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. The film is due to be released in May this year.



We can definitely count this very graceful actress as royalty of British cinema. Emma Thompson never fails to charm in any role she turns her hand to and we hope to continue to see her grace our screens. Read the rest of the biography