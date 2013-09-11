The Australian Kylie Minogue who dominated the world of pop music in the 1980s, made her comeback on the international scene in 2001.



To date, she has sold more than 68 million records worldwide and in 2008 received an OBE for “Services to Music”. She is a multi-award winning artist, in her own right, and is an amazing performer, songwriter, singer and actress.

Kylie Minogue began her career as an actress at the age of 11 in the TV series “Skyways”.



At the age of 17 she landed a leading role in the Australian sitcom “Neighbours”, which made her very popular in both Australia and the UK. In 1987, Kylie launched her singing career with the hit “Locomotion”, which became the highest selling single of the 1980s.



Her first album “Kylie” was released a year later and was a huge success, most notably thanks to the single “I Should Be So Lucky”. The singer continued her acting career through making the film “The Delinquents” (1989).



In the same year she recorded the hit single “Especially for You”, with her “neighbours” co-star, Jason Donovan. It was one of the highest selling singles in the UK in 1989 and was “the” song of every school disco!

After seeing the sales on four of her albums start to decline, Kylie took the decision to leave her management team and establish herself as an independent performer.



She took control of the song writing for her 1997 album “Impossible Princess”. We say Girl Power to you Kylie!

In 2000 after almost four years after the release of her previous album, a much more sexually mature and confident Kylie made her comeback with the single “Spinning Around”.



The single was released from the album “Light Years” followed by the single “Can Get You out of My Head”, released in 2001. The album, “Fever”, again marked Kylie coming of true superstar age with the hit singles “In Your Eyes” and “Love at First Sight”.



Summer 2003 was a hectic time for the international star, as she was busy preparing her 9th album “Body Language”. The hit single from the album was “Slow”.



The following year, Kylie released “Ultimate Kylie”, a compilation of her greatest hits on a double CD.



Her new single “I Believe in You” was also included on the album, which showed a very sensitive, even vulnerable side to Kylie.

In 2005, Kylie embarked on “The Showgirl Tour”. It was a hugely successful, sell-out, international tour. The live performance was perfect, but you could sense that Kylie was not as present on stage as she usually was. This was the first sign of her illness.



In May 2005, the singer announced the immediate cancellation of her tour and dropped the bombshell that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. However, Kylie did not throw in the towel in the face of this challenge.



She underwent surgery and chemotherapy, which made her very weak.



However, with the help of her family and close friends, as well as the incredible support she received from her fans, she was more determined than ever to fight her illness.



Through sheer willpower, Kylie recovered and made her comeback at the beginning of 2006. She had lost her hair and looked frail, but her smiles were more sincere than ever, showing her will to live. She announced a new tour, which started in November 2006 in Sydney, Australia.



“Showgirl Homecoming Tour” was presented as a symbol of the concepts of beauty and a love of fashion and was a huge success. Kylie’s outfits had never been so impressive, with the biggest names in designer fashion, including Dolce and Gabbana and Karl Lagerfeld, producing the most amazing creations.

The choreographers reworked the routines of the previously cancelled tour. Kylie’s performance was breathtaking. However, it was Kylie’s voice that surprised most.



She seemed to have reached a new level of self-expression. The show continued in January 2007 in London and Manchester with Kylie putting on an exceptional concert at Wembley in London.



The CD of the show was released in February 2007. In the same year Kylie released her tenth studio album “X”, which won her a Brit Award for “Best International Female Solo Artist”.



In 2008, Kylie embarked on another tour, the “KylieX2008” tour and in 2009 embarked on yet another tour, the “For You, For Me Tour”.

Kylie released her eleventh studio album, “Aphrodite”, in July 2010. The hit single “All the Lovers”, reached number one in the UK charts. 20 years after her first UK number one.



In 2011, she embarked on the “Aphrodite World Tour” and collaborated with the gorgeous Taio Cruz for the single “Higher”.



In the same year she was awarded an honorary Doctor of Health Science (D.H.Sc.) by Anglia Ruskin University for her work in raising awareness of breast cancer.

Kylie has had several high profile relationships, with previous flames including the late Michael Hutchence and the lovely Olivier Martinez, whom she met at the Grammy Awards in 2002 but ended their relationship in 2007 over unsubstantiated rumours of possible infidelity on his side.



He had supported her through her illness and they remain on friendly terms.

2012 marks 25 years in showbusiness for Kylie. She has announced the “Aphrodite-Les Folies” tour to mark this anniversary.



Kylie’s tracks have been the floor fillers in everything from school discos to Soho nightclubs over the years.



She is an icon of style and everything that is good about the world of pop music.



She has overcome huge obstacles in her life and continues to wow with her spectacular performances. We hope the next 25 years are just as great for you Kylie!