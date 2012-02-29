Best celebrity bodies: which one do you want?

 
Jessica Alba sexy celebrity body
Jessica Alba: inspirational

Who's got the best body in the celeb world? Curvy and shapely, or slim and slender? Whichever celeb body you'd like to have, here's the lowdown on how the celebs maintain their bodies...

Jessica Alba
Jessica is perfectly proportioned at 5"6 and 9st 1lb. She's got the kind of figure we all dream of having and her radiant skin is a real inspiration.

Her beauty secret
Jessica comes from a family with a history of obesity problems but that doesn't mean she's willing to starve herself to stay in shape!

The American actress prefers fruit and vegetables, as well as dairy products with fat and carb content such as bread and pasta.

To keep her body toned, Jessica forces herself to do 60 minutes of sport a day. Proof that being beautiful doesn't mean you have to deprive yourself!


PJ, CB  
Editor
29/07/2011
