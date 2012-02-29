The Jennifer Lopez body
Just like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez was one of the first celebs to impose a new beauty ideal at the start of the 21st century as a result of her shapely curves.
Her legendary rear has helped make her one of the sexiest women on the planet.
Her beauty secret
While she has a healthy weight (8st 5) for her height (5"5), her twin pregnancy momentarily left its traces on her body.
To get back in shape, J.Lo went on a carb-free diet for several months and combined that with daily exercise.
Today, she admits to simply being a woman "who loves life". So yes, indulgences are allowed!