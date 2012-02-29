In this article

















The Jennifer Lopez body

Just like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez was one of the first celebs to impose a new beauty ideal at the start of the 21st century as a result of her shapely curves.



Her legendary rear has helped make her one of the sexiest women on the planet.



Her beauty secret

While she has a healthy weight (8st 5) for her height (5"5), her twin pregnancy momentarily left its traces on her body.



To get back in shape, J.Lo went on a carb-free diet for several months and combined that with daily exercise.



Today, she admits to simply being a woman "who loves life". So yes, indulgences are allowed!



