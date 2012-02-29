Best celebrity bodies: which one do you want?
  
The Kim Kardashian body
The Kim Kardashian body


American socialite Kim Kardashian boasts a pert bottom, slim waist, imposing bust and a plump pair of lips.

Her mischievous reputation also sees her rank as a femme fatale of the highest order!

Her beauty secret
At 5"3 and weighing 8st 9lbs, Kim is overflowing with femininity and has made her sexy curves her signature.

In a non-airbushed photo that appeared on the website complexe.com, we discovered that she also has cellulite: shock, horror!

Kim exercises 3 to 5 times a week to keep her bum and legs in shape. Lunges and squats are her fave type of exercise so she can work her thighs.


Do you want Kim's body?
No, she's too big
Yes, she's perfect
No, she's too skinny
Editor
29/07/2011
