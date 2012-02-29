In this article

















The Kim Kardashian body

American socialite Kim Kardashian boasts a pert bottom, slim waist, imposing bust and a plump pair of lips.



Her mischievous reputation also sees her rank as a femme fatale of the highest order!



Her beauty secret

At 5"3 and weighing 8st 9lbs, Kim is overflowing with femininity and has made her sexy curves her signature.



In a non-airbushed photo that appeared on the website complexe.com, we discovered that she also has cellulite: shock, horror!



Kim exercises 3 to 5 times a week to keep her bum and legs in shape. Lunges and squats are her fave type of exercise so she can work her thighs.



