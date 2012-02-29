Best celebrity bodies: which one do you want?
The Katherine Heigl body
The Katherine Heigl body


In contrast to Victoria Beckham, Katherine Heigl has a more feminine body shape with defined hips and a generous bust.

Measuring 5ft 7 inches and weighing 8st 13lbs, the actress is glowing with radiance!

Her beauty secret
Katherine works hard to maintain her figure. She follows a high-protein diet, notably high in fibre, and does lots of sport.

Her trainer is Harley Pasternak, one of the biggest names in fitness coaching in Hollywood, and she does 30 to 50 minute runs and lots of skipping sessions... radical but perfectly healthy!


