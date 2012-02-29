Best celebrity bodies: which one do you want?
  
The Scarlett Johansson body
In this article

The Scarlett Johansson body


Like an ode to Marylin Monroe, the American actress is the pure embodiment of femininity with her defined waist, curvaceous hips, generous bust and plump lips.

Scarlett Johansson is glamorous with a capital G!

Her beauty secret
While Scarlett went on a low-calorie diet based on white meat and veg, along with doing lots of sport for the filming of Iron Man 2, she proudly asserts that she doesn't want to follow fashion diktats:

"Women shouldn’t be forced to conform to unrealistic and unhealthy body images that the media promote. I doon't need to be skinny to be sexy," she declared.

At 5ft 4in and weighing 9st 4, the actress looks lush!


Do you want Scarlett's body?
No, she's too big
Yes, she's perfect
No, she's too skinny
29/07/2011
