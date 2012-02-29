In this article

















The Scarlett Johansson body

Like an ode to Marylin Monroe, the American actress is the pure embodiment of femininity with her defined waist, curvaceous hips, generous bust and plump lips.



Scarlett Johansson is glamorous with a capital G!



Her beauty secret

While Scarlett went on a low-calorie diet based on white meat and veg, along with doing lots of sport for the filming of Iron Man 2, she proudly asserts that she doesn't want to follow fashion diktats:



"Women shouldn’t be forced to conform to unrealistic and unhealthy body images that the media promote. I doon't need to be skinny to be sexy," she declared.



At 5ft 4in and weighing 9st 4, the actress looks lush!



