The Salma Hayek body
The Salma Hayek body


Salma Hayek is in perfect proportion with a height of 5ft 1 and a teeny weight of 7st 12.

What we like most about her is her voluptuous Latin sensuality that gives rise to her charm and elegance.

Her beauty secret
By her own admission, the Mexican actress doesn't really like going to the gym.

Salma simply pays attention to what she eats, making sure it's healthy and balanced. She also uses portion control.

Proof that it's possible to be beautiful without being obsessed with sport!


Do you want Salma's body?
No, she's too big
Yes, she's perfect
No, she's too skinny
Editor
29/07/2011
