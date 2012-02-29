In this article

















The Salma Hayek body

Salma Hayek is in perfect proportion with a height of 5ft 1 and a teeny weight of 7st 12.



What we like most about her is her voluptuous Latin sensuality that gives rise to her charm and elegance.



Her beauty secret

By her own admission, the Mexican actress doesn't really like going to the gym.



Salma simply pays attention to what she eats, making sure it's healthy and balanced. She also uses portion control.



Proof that it's possible to be beautiful without being obsessed with sport!

