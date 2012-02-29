In this article

















The Victoria Beckham body

Victoria Beckham might not get everyone's votes but her extremely muscular and wiry body is impressive for someone who has gone through several pregnancies.



Weighing only 7st 1lb despite being 5ft 5in tall, the former Spice Girl is a real featherweight.



Her beauty secret

According to the designer, being a mum involves so much running around that she's able to stay in shape.



Others claim that it's through intensive sport and a strict diet that she's able to maintain her slim frame.



Victoria only consumes 1000 calories a day, whilst the recommended amount for women is normally 1900!



Eating so few calories is NOT advice that we would recommend, exercise and a balanced diet are the safest route.



