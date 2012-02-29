In this article

















The Keira Knightley body

Small-chested, long legs... Keira Knightley's slender, almost androgynous shape isn't everyone's cup of tea.



Looking particularly thin in recent times, the British actress is frequently suspected of being anorexic, to which she replies: "Whatever people say about my weight they are all wrong [...] Hollywood is all about the way you look, and I don't think that's the healthy thing for anyone."



Her beauty secret

To keep her dancer's physique and to stay at 7st 12lb (for 5ft 6in), Keira claims to only eat when she's hungry: "My rule is to listen to what my body is asking for. If I want a fillet perhaps I'm low in iron. During winter, I feel like eating oranges which raise defences. I eat everything but in small quantities."



And add to that the 1 and a half hours of sport she does 3 times a week, which includes exercises to strengthen the muscles, abdominals, swimming and stretching.

