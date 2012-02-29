Best celebrity bodies: which one do you want?
  
The Keira Knightley body
In this article

The Keira Knightley body


Small-chested, long legs... Keira Knightley's slender, almost androgynous shape isn't everyone's cup of tea.

Looking particularly thin in recent times, the British actress is frequently suspected of being anorexic, to which she replies: "Whatever people say about my weight they are all wrong [...] Hollywood is all about the way you look, and I don't think that's the healthy thing for anyone."

Her beauty secret
To keep her dancer's physique and to stay at 7st 12lb (for 5ft 6in), Keira claims to only eat when she's hungry: "My rule is to listen to what my body is asking for. If I want a fillet perhaps I'm low in iron. During winter, I feel like eating oranges which raise defences. I eat everything but in small quantities."

And add to that the 1 and a half hours of sport she does 3 times a week, which includes exercises to strengthen the muscles, abdominals, swimming and stretching.


Do you want Keira's body?
No, she's too big
Yes, she's perfect
No, she's too skinny
Editor
29/07/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Winter nail inspirationDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos