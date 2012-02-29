Best celebrity bodies: which one do you want?
  
The Kate Moss body
In this article

The Kate Moss body


As one of the most photographed women on the planet, Kate Moss's neverending legs, wasp waist and discreet bust have made many column inches over the years.

Her beauty secret
Kate's reputation for wild partying (including drug use) hardly makes her a role model for matters of health. Despite that, the British model seems to have sorted herself out recently.

How? By only eating low-fat, rich foods like white meat and vegetables; no more junk food! Between meals, she allows herself to snack on a yoghurt or piece of fruit .

And because that on its own would be too simple, Kate also works out 4 times a week.

Weighing in at 8st and measuring 5ft 7in, it's worth remembering howevere that we don't all have her natural metabolism!


Do you want Kate's body?
No, she's too big
Yes, she's perfect
No, she's too skinny
Editor
29/07/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The most beautiful villages in EuropeTricks and tips for an active new year
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos