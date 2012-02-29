In this article

















The Kate Moss body

As one of the most photographed women on the planet, Kate Moss's neverending legs, wasp waist and discreet bust have made many column inches over the years.



Her beauty secret

Kate's reputation for wild partying (including drug use) hardly makes her a role model for matters of health. Despite that, the British model seems to have sorted herself out recently.



How? By only eating low-fat, rich foods like white meat and vegetables; no more junk food! Between meals, she allows herself to snack on a yoghurt or piece of fruit .



And because that on its own would be too simple, Kate also works out 4 times a week.



Weighing in at 8st and measuring 5ft 7in, it's worth remembering howevere that we don't all have her natural metabolism!



