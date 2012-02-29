A Hollywood tragedy - Brittany Murphy dies at 32

 
Brittany Murphy - then and now
Brittany Murphy - then and now

News of Brittany Murphy’s tragic and untimely death has shocked Hollywood. The 32-year-old American actress was reported to have died Sunday morning at 10:04 a.m.

An emergency call was made from the L.A. home she shared with her husband, screenwriter Simon Monjack. Medical professionals performed CPR but Murphy was unresponsive and was pronounced dead-on-arrival at Cedars-Sinai medical centre in LA.

Reports have suggested full cardiac arrest to be the probable cause of death though no official statement has been made.

A representative of the Los Angeles Police Department told UsMagazine.com, "There is a death investigation involving the actress Brittany Murphy," but a full statement is not expected until later on.

Murphy's family have thanked fans for their “love and support” and asked for privacy. Brittany Murphy’s estranged father also spoke out calling his daughter “an absolute doll”.

Since the announcement of Murphy’s death, stars have been expressing their sympathy and distress. Her former boyfriend, Ashton Kutcher, (aplusk), tweeted "2day the world lost a little piece of sunshine. My deepest condolences go out 2 Brittany’s family, her husband, & her amazing mother Sharon. see you on the other side kid."

The Scoop on MSN reported that many in Hollywood had seen the death of the young star coming.

Murphy’s extreme weight-loss had raised eyebrows among the media and the star’s friends and Hollywood acquaintances with one telling The Scoop “People had been really worried about her for some time now. It’s too bad no one was able to say something that would get through to her.”

Brittany looked haggard and skeletal at the premiere of her latest film, Across The Hall, in LA earlier this month. The star’s emaciated figure was swamped in her sagging pant suit and her trade mark lop-sided grin seemed forced.

Is Brittany Murphy the latest victim of Hollywood’s pressure for ever skinnier superstars?

Perez Hilton weighed in with his opinion on Twitter (perezhilton) stating "Hollywood loses another bright soul....how many more? A decade of decadence and devastation. Time to wake up."

Take a look back at Brittany’s life in the pictures and remember Brittany from our favourite geeky teen, Tai, in Clueless to today...


Images: 2009 © AP1/WENN.COM/SIPA
2006 © Kathy Hutchins/NEWSCOM/SIPA


21/12/2009
