Uptown Girls - March 2004

Uptown Girls
2004
They're about to teach each other how to act their age.
Brittany Murphy plays Molly Gunn, an immature New York socialite who becomes an unlikely nanny to Ray (Dakota Fanning). Uptown Girls also reunites Murphy with Donald Faison (Scrubs) who starred alongside her in Clueless.
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...