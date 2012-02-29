Uptown Girls - March 2004

Uptown Girls

2004

They're about to teach each other how to act their age.



Brittany Murphy plays Molly Gunn, an immature New York socialite who becomes an unlikely nanny to Ray (Dakota Fanning). Uptown Girls also reunites Murphy with Donald Faison (Scrubs) who starred alongside her in Clueless.





