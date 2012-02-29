A Hollywood tragedy - Brittany Murphy dies at 32
Brittany's love life
Brittany's love life


Brittany Murphy married British sceenwriter Simon Monjack in early 2007. The pair met when Murphy was just 17. The actress told OK! Magazine in the US that the decision to marry was the easist she'd ever made in her life.

Before her marriage she had been linked to her Just Married co-star Ashton Kutcher and had previously been engaged to talent manager Jeff Kwatinetz and production assistant Joe Macaluso.

In 2006 Murphy had appeared in FHM's 100 Sexiest Women and Maxim's Hot 100 List.

21/12/2009
