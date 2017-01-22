>
>
Quiz: Celebrity beach bodies - who's who?

Quiz: which celeb is at the beach with their dog?

 

- Quiz: which celeb is at the beach with their dog?


Question 7/8 :

Who do these puppies belong to?
 •  Tara Reid
 •  Jessica Biel
 •  Britney Spears
 •  Paris Hilton


  
  


7
Quizzes Editor
17/08/2010


Don't miss...
Jessica Albas maternity styleHot celebrity men in uniform
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayRare baby names
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         