In this article























Celebrities that breastfeed: Breastfeeding celebs



Celebrities that breastfeed Yep, even celebrities



It's not surprising, as weight.



Celebrities from A-listers to soapstars and WAGS all know that to breastfeed is best.



Check out these celebrities that breastfeed: star ma's who all breastfed their bubbas.



Left:



Yep, even celebrities breastfeed It's not surprising, as breastfeeding is the best way to give your baby the nutrients they need - and is also a great way to quickly shift your pregnancy Celebrities from A-listers to soapstars and WAGS all know that to breastfeed is best.Check out these celebrities that breastfeed: star ma's who all breastfed their bubbas.Left: Christina Aguilera breastfed her son Max Liron Bratman and loved the fuller cleavage she got from it too. Image © Sipa



