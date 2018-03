In this article























Celebrities that breastfeed: Breastfeeding celebs

Mexican actress and producer, Salma Hayek made the news when she breastfed another woman's child on a visit to Sierra Leone, where there is a stigma attached to breastfeeding.



Salma Hayek decided to nurse the baby boy in an attempt to diminish this stigma and raise breastfeeding as the important issue it is. She also breastfed her daughter Valentina.

Image © Sipa