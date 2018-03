Celebrities that breastfeed: Breastfeeding celebs

Dannii Minogue was breastfeeding throughout last year's X Factor, something which Cheryl Cole commented on:



"I've got a huge amount of admiration for Dannii this year. She's had a baby and she's literally breastfeeding one second and going out on stage the next and I think she looks absolutely incredible."

We'd have to agree - Dannii is certainly a yummy mummy.

