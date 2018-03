In this article























Celebrities that breastfeed: Breastfeeding celebs

Claudia Schiffer breast fed all three of her children and recently told Vogue magazine: "Before my pregnancies I was someone who had to watch their weight."



She added: "I got pregnant and when I was breastfeeding it just came off. I can eat whatever I want. If I don't eat enough I lose weight."



Lucky for some!





Image © Sipa