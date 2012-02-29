Female celebrity cancer victims and survivors

Jade Goody - cervical cancer victim

Jade Goody shot to fame for her appearance in Big Brother 3 and after a series of health scares throughout the 2000's was finally diagnosed with "advanced and life-threatening" cervical cancer in August 2008 while appearing in the Indian version of Big Brother. She was 27 years old



Despite surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and a radical hysterectomy Goody's cancer spread to her liver, bowel and groin. Following more surgery Jade was given a terminal diagnosis in February 2009.



Jade Goody died in her sleep on Mother's Day (22nd March 2009) leaving behind her husband and two children.



The media coverage of Jade's fight against cervical cancer helped to fuel a huge surge in UK women demanding cervical screenings, reversing a decade-long decline.



Her terminal diagnosis at such a young age also prompted government health officials to review the age routine cervical screenings begin in England, currently commencing at 25 rather than 20 as in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.



Image: Jade Goody, 2009 © Rex Features/REX/SIPA

