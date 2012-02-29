Female celebrity cancer victims and survivors

 
Jade Goody - cervical cancer victim
In this article
Jade Goody - cervical cancer victim

Jade Goody shot to fame for her appearance in Big Brother 3 and after a series of health scares throughout the 2000's was finally diagnosed with "advanced and life-threatening" cervical cancer in August 2008 while appearing in the Indian version of Big Brother. She was 27 years old

Despite surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and a radical hysterectomy Goody's cancer spread to her liver, bowel and groin. Following more surgery Jade was given a terminal diagnosis in February 2009.

Jade Goody died in her sleep on Mother's Day (22nd March 2009) leaving behind her husband and two children.

The media coverage of Jade's fight against cervical cancer helped to fuel a huge surge in UK women demanding cervical screenings, reversing a decade-long decline.

Her terminal diagnosis at such a young age also prompted government health officials to review the age routine cervical screenings begin in England, currently commencing at 25 rather than 20 as in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Image: Jade Goody, 2009 © Rex Features/REX/SIPA


Editor
01/10/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Ten men who you don’t want to marry Delicious ideas for Pancake Day
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos