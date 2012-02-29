Celebrities with cancer - victims and survivors
  
Kylie Minogue - breast cancer survivor
Kylie Minogue - breast cancer survivor


Kylie Minogue was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2005. Her well publicised diagnosis led her to pull out of Glastonbury and cut her Showgirl: Homecoming Tour as she was hospitalised for treatment in Melbourne.

Having gone through chemotherapy and breast surgery, Minogue's cancer was in full remission by February 2006 and returned to the stage to complete her Showgirl tour in November that year. Super Woman!

Kylie told Ellen DeGeneres in a televised interview that chemotherapy had been akin to 'experiencing a nuclear bomb'.

