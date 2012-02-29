Christina Applegate - breast cancer survivor

In August 2008 Christina Applegate was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer. The cancer was caught early enough to not be life-threatening. Switching to a healthier diet, Applegate followed doctor lead treatment and is now in remission.



Although cancer was only found in one breast, Applegate underwent a double mastectomy as she'd inherited a genetic fault - BRCA1 mutation - which often leads to breast cancer. She is now having reconstructive surgery.



Image:Christina Applegate, 2008 © Admedia/SIPA