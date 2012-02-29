Celebrities with cancer - victims and survivors
  
Anne Bancroft - uterine cancer victim
Anne Bancroft - uterine cancer victim


Intensely private Anne Bancroft never publicly revealed she was suffering from uterine cancer and her death, at age 73, from the illness in 2005 came as a shock.

Gone with the Wind actress Evelyn Keyes also died from uterine cancer in 2008.

Actress Fran Drescher, best known for her role of Fran Fine in CBS TV show 'The Nanny', was diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2000. After two years of symptoms and misdiagnosis she was hospitalised and underwent an emergency hysterectomy.

Drescher launched the Cancer Schmancer Movement in 2007 - a non-profit organisation dedicated to ensuring all women's cancers be diagnosed in stage 1 (the most curable stage).

