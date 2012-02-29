Anastacia - breast cancer survivor

Anastacia discovered she had breast cancer when she underwent a routine mammogram prior to breast reduction surgery in 2003.



The singer had surgery and radiotherapy and went into remission. In 2005 Anastacia told The Box that her voice had lost its power following the illness.



Anastacia set up the Anastacia Fund to promote awareness of breast cancer among younger women and to raise funding for breast cancer research. The proceeds of her 2005, Heavy on My Heart, single went to the fund.



Image:Anastacia, 2010 © RM3/WENN.com/SIPA