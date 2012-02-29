Olivia Newton-John - breast cancer survivor

Olivia Newton-John received her breast cancer diagnosis the same weekend as her father died in 1992. The news forced her to cancel plans of a comeback album and tour.



Once in remission Newton-John became one of the most outspoken celebrity cancer campaigners. In 2008 the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre was opened in Melbourne with funds raised by the star.



She also launched a website for Liv-Kit - a self breast examination product and distributed one million of the kits for Breast Cancer Awareness month in association with fitness franchise Curves.



Newton-John also has her own campaign website for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre for donations.



Image:Olivia Newton-John, 2009 © David Fisher/REX/SIPA