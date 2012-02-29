Celebrities with cancer - victims and survivors
  
Olivia Newton-John - breast cancer survivor
In this article

Olivia Newton-John - breast cancer survivor


Olivia Newton-John received her breast cancer diagnosis the same weekend as her father died in 1992. The news forced her to cancel plans of a comeback album and tour.

Once in remission Newton-John became one of the most outspoken celebrity cancer campaigners. In 2008 the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre was opened in Melbourne with funds raised by the star.

She also launched a website for Liv-Kit - a self breast examination product and distributed one million of the kits for Breast Cancer Awareness month in association with fitness franchise Curves.

Newton-John also has her own campaign website for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre for donations.

Image:Olivia Newton-John, 2009 © David Fisher/REX/SIPA


Editor
01/10/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayWinter nail inspiration
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018This Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos