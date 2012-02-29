Jennifer Saunders - breast cancer survivor

Jennifer Saunders fought a secret nine-month battle with breast cancer and is now in remission.



Diagnosed in late 2009, the beloved British comedy actress only revealed her ordeal to close friends and family and has no plans to speak publicly about her illness.



Saunders had previously been pictured wearing a blonde wig and bandanna but revealed her hair loss at artist Tracey Emins birthday party in the south of France in July 2010.



Jennifer Saunders, who looked fabulous in the front row of Betty Jackson's London Fashion Week show two-months later, has been given the all-clear and has won her battle against breast cancer.



Image:Jennifer Saunders, 2010 © Geoffrey Robinson/Rex Features/SIPA