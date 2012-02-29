Sally Whittiker (Dynevor) - breast cancer sufferer

Celebrities with cancer - victims and survivors
  
In this article

Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor née Whittaker was diagnosed with breast cancer at the same time as her Corrie character Sally Webster.

The 46-year-old actress discovered a lump in her breast when researching the Coronation Street storyline and now says the part may have saved her life..

'I thought it was nothing, I thought I was wasting everybody's time. I thought it was ridiculous, that they were mixing me up with my character.' says Dynevor, who received her cancer diagnosis the same day as filming an emotional scene where Sally tells her on screen family about her illness.

Now recovering Dynevor says 'I'm doing really well - I'm really, really well. I've got through it all, it's been six months but I'm through it and I'm really well.'

Sally is a patron of the Genesis UK breast cancer charity and encourages other women to remain vigilant and check their own breasts.


