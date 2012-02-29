Cynthia Nixon - breast cancer survivor

Sex and the City actress Cynthia was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and underwent a lumpectomy and radiation therapy after the surgery.



Cynthia Nixon kept her battle with breast cancer private so that she could go through her treatment away from paparazzi and press scrutiny.



The actress is an amabassador for the breast cancer organisation Susan G. Komen for the Cure which aims to educate the 1.1 million women around the world e who face a diagnosis each year.



Her mother also survived breast cancer.





Image: Cynthia Nixon, 2010 © LTB/VMAB/WENN.COM/SIPA



