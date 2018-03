Melanie Griffith skin cancer survivor

Actress Melanie Griffith underwent surgery to remove early stage skin cancer from her face in December 2009.



Though the surgery was a success it left Griffith with a noticeable black eye following the surgery leading to media speculation until the cancer diagnosis was announced.



Fortunately the cancer was caught early enough to prevent any further complications.





Image: Melanie Griffith, 2010 © JM11/WENN.COM/SIPA