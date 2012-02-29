Celebrities with cancer - victims and survivors
Jennifer Grey thyroid cancer survivor
Jennifer Grey thyroid cancer survivor


Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey was diagnosed with thyroid cancer during a check-up prior to joining the US’s Dancing with the Stars cast.

The actress saw a neurologist to address the neck problems she’d suffered in a 1980’s car accident before she was given the all clear to dance again.

The surgeon noticed a lump while preparing Jennifer for spinal surgery and also operated to remove half of it - upon discovering it was cancerous Grey underwent a further surgery in December 2009 to remove the rest.

Grey had noticed the lump four years previously but hadn’t considered it dangerous.
"I was so frightened of the surgery’ the actress told wonderwall.msn.com, “ I didn't want to even consider that it would be successful. And it was so successful, I proceeded to do everything else on my to-do list that I was afraid of, including doing [Dancing with the Stars].”

Talking about her cancer diagnosis Grey told Access Hollywood ‘I don't consider myself in the same league as people who have had to go through chemotherapy’

Grey is now cancer-free and added in a UsMagazine interview that she was ‘so happy’ to be dancing again.


Image:Jennifer Grey, 2010


