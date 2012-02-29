Maggie Smith breast cancer survivor

Oscar winning actress Dame Maggie Smith discovered a lump in her breast in 2008 and underwent chemotherapy which left her bald and made her feel “horribly sick”.



The star describer her cancer as “hideous” and the treatment as “something that makes you feel much worse than the cancer itself”.



Smith was filming Harry Potter at the time and told the Times "I was hairless. I had no problem getting the wig on. I was like a boiled egg,"



The actress had also discovered a lump sum years previously which had turned out to be benign.



"The last couple of years have been a write-off” Smith continued in the 2009 interview. At the time she was recovering well and was philosophical about her diagnosis adding that "Shit happens.”





Image: Maggie Smith in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, 2009 © Lilo/SIPA

