Celebrities with cancer - victims and survivors
  
Maggie Smith breast cancer survivor
In this article

Maggie Smith breast cancer survivor


Oscar winning actress Dame Maggie Smith discovered a lump in her breast in 2008 and underwent chemotherapy which left her bald and made her feel “horribly sick”.

The star describer her cancer as “hideous” and the treatment as “something that makes you feel much worse than the cancer itself”.

Smith was filming Harry Potter at the time and told the Times "I was hairless. I had no problem getting the wig on. I was like a boiled egg,"

The actress had also discovered a lump sum years previously which had turned out to be benign.

"The last couple of years have been a write-off” Smith continued in the 2009 interview. At the time she was recovering well and was philosophical about her diagnosis adding that "Shit happens.”


Image: Maggie Smith in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, 2009 © Lilo/SIPA


Editor
01/10/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Foods that you can easily grow at homeDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos