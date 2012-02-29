Normal names are not allowed when it comes to naming celebrity babies.
From the A-list to the Z-list, if you’re a celebrity the chances are that your baby will have a name to be famous for.
From Rocko
to Peaches
, to Pixie
and Romeo
, if there’s a celebrity out there who has given their baby a normal name it’s likely they’re hoping to step out of the lime light.
Whilst celebrities can take stage names, their offspring are born with them.
Mariah Carey
’s M&M twins (that’s Monroe and Morrocan
) could well be the next singing sensations whereas Chris Martin
and Gwyneth Paltrow
’s double act spawn of Apple
and Moses
sound like they could co-own an organic clothing line one day.
Nonetheless celebrity baby names
are an endless source of amusement. Who cares if they’re a playground victim - their folks are famous and their name says it all.
to appear on a birth certificate.