Celebrity baby names
 

Names to be famous for: Tom and Suri Cruise © Sipa
Normal names are not allowed when it comes to naming celebrity babies.

From the A-list to the Z-list, if you’re a celebrity the chances are that your baby will have a name to be famous for.

From Rocko to Peaches, to Pixie and Romeo, if there’s a celebrity out there who has given their baby a normal name it’s likely they’re hoping to step out of the lime light.
Whilst celebrities can take stage names, their offspring are born with them.

Mariah Carey’s M&M twins (that’s Monroe and Morrocan) could well be the next singing sensations whereas Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s double act spawn of Apple and Moses sound like they could co-own an organic clothing line one day.

Nonetheless celebrity baby names are an endless source of amusement. Who cares if they’re a playground victim - their folks are famous and their name says it all.

Check out the Sofeminine round up of some of the most weird and wonderful celebrity baby names to appear on a birth certificate.




 
  
13/07/2011
