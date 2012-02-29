Celebrity baby names

Cutesy baby names

Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose © Sipa - Celebrity baby names
Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose © Sipa
Famous chef and restaurateur, Jamie Oliver has a sweet tooth when it comes to naming his children.

His four children have the most nauseating names we’ve ever heard. Ever.

It’s hard to imagine them ever being taken seriously.

His four children are called Poppy Honey, Daisy Boo, Petal Blossom Rainbow and Buddy Bear Maurice. Excuse us while we vom.

U2’s guitarist, TheEdge may look all rock and roll, but he named his daughter Blue Angel.

It’s kinda cute but it definitely sounds more like the name of an album.
Another cute baby name is Sunday Rose, daughter to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Named after Sunday Reed, a noted Australian art collector we’re sure Sunday Rose will have inherited her parents artistic flair.




  
  
13/07/2011
