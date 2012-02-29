Celebrity baby names Cutesy baby names

Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose © Sipa Famous chef and restaurateur,



His four children have the most nauseating names we’ve ever heard. Ever.



It’s hard to imagine them ever being taken seriously.



His four children are called Poppy Honey, Daisy Boo, Petal Blossom Rainbow and Buddy Bear Maurice. Excuse us while we vom.



Famous chef and restaurateur, Jamie Oliver has a sweet tooth when it comes to naming his children.His four children have the most nauseating names we’ve ever heard. Ever.It’s hard to imagine them ever being taken seriously.His four children are calledand. Excuse us while we vom. Blue Angel.



It’s kinda cute but it definitely sounds more like the name of an album.

U2 ’s guitarist, TheEdge may look all rock and roll, but he named his daughterIt’s kinda cute but it definitely sounds more like the name of an album. Sunday Rose, daughter to



Named after Sunday Reed, a noted Australian art collector we’re sure Sunday Rose will have inherited her parents artistic flair. Another cute baby name isdaughter to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.Named after Sunday Reed, a noted Australian art collector we’re surewill have inherited her parents artistic flair.





