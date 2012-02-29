Celebrity baby names

Famous chef and restaurateur, Jamie Oliver
has a sweet tooth when it comes to naming his children.
His four children have the most nauseating names we’ve ever heard. Ever.
It’s hard to imagine them ever being taken seriously.
His four children are called Poppy Honey, Daisy Boo, Petal Blossom Rainbow
and Buddy Bear Maurice
. Excuse us while we vom.
U2
’s guitarist, TheEdge may look all rock and roll, but he named his daughter Blue Angel
.
It’s kinda cute but it definitely sounds more like the name of an album.
Another cute baby name is Sunday Rose,
daughter to Nicole Kidman
and Keith Urban.
Named after Sunday Reed, a noted Australian art collector we’re sure Sunday Rose
will have inherited her parents artistic flair.