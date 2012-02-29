Celebrity baby names

The macho ones

Actor Nicholas Cage named his son after the Superman’s Kryptonian name, Kal-El.

The star who was apparently going to play the Superman in a movie, said, ‘‘I wanted a name that stood for something good, was unique and American and that’s all three.

I just thought it was a beautiful name and it had kind of a magical ring to it.’’
Sylvester Stallone probably thought naming his son Sage Moonblood would ensure his son was as macho as he is, but really, being named after a herb just sounds gay, even with the Moonblood part.

JasonLee, the ‘My name is Earl’ star chose the name Pilot Inspektor for his son because he liked the song 'He's Simple, He's Dumb, He's the Pilot' by Granddaddy.

Sounds like Jason has great hopes for his son.




  
  
