Celebrity baby names
Clean living Chris Martin and actress Gwyneth Paltrow probably got the idea to name their daughter Apple after a trip to the farmer’s market.
"It sounded so sweet and it conjured such a lovely picture for me - you know, apples are so sweet and they're wholesome and it's biblical - and I just thought it sounded so lovely and ... clean!
And I just thought, 'Perfect!’ Paltrow told Oprah Winfrey.
Yeah, perfect for bullying.
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s daughter, Suri is already a celebrity, courtesy her high profile parents and amazing dress sense.
But also partly to her unusual name, Suri stands for ‘princess’ in Hebrew. It figures.
It’s practically forbidden to have a normal name in Hollywood as Mariah Carey’s twins Monroe and Moroccan have proven, along with many other celebrity offspring, from Posh & Beck’s Romeo, Cruz, Brooklyn and Harper Seven, to Nicole Richie’s son Sparrow Madden and Forest Whitaker’s daughter Sonnet.
Anything goes when it comes to celebrity baby names.
13/07/2011
