Zuma Nesta Rock Stefani - living up to his kick ass name © Sipa - Celebrity baby names
Singer Gwen Stefani and her husband Gavin Rossdale named their son Zuma Nesta Rock. A baby name that screams celebrity.

Zuma means ‘peace’ in Arabic and apparently it is also the name of a beach the couple love visiting, whilst Nesta is probably inspired by the legendary singer Bob Marley.

As for Rock, it gives Zuma some star quality doesn’t it? With a rock chick mum and a rocker pop, it’s no wonder that Rock made its way to Zuma’s birth certificate.

American actress Shannyn Sossamon is guilty of giving her son a name that is pretty damn cruel.

Rather than give her son a name she wanted a word, and came up with Audio Science. Interesting...

British television presenter and writer Paula Yates named her daughter Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily. What a mouthful.

Another prize celebrity baby name was dreamed up by composer and songwriter Frank Zappa who named his daughter Moon Unit.

Editor
13/07/2011
