Celebrity baby names Names with meaning

Zuma Nesta Rock Stefani - living up to his kick ass name © Sipa Singer Zuma Nesta Rock. A baby name that screams celebrity.















Rather than give her son a name she wanted a word, and came up with Audio Science. Interesting...



Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily. What a mouthful.



Another prize celebrity baby name was dreamed up by composer and songwriter Frank Zappa who named his daughter Moon Unit.



There are no words... British television presenter and writer Paula Yates named her daughter. What a mouthful. American actress Shannyn Sossamon is guilty of giving her son a name that is pretty damn cruel.Rather than give her son a name she wanted a word, and came up withInteresting... As for Rock, it gives Zuma some star quality doesn’t it? With a rock chick mum and a rocker pop, it’s no wonder that Rock made its way to Zuma’s birth certificate. Zuma means ‘peace’ in Arabic and apparently it is also the name of a beach the couple love visiting, whilst Nesta is probably inspired by the legendary singer Bob Marley Singer Gwen Stefani and her husband Gavin Rossdale named their son. A baby name that screams celebrity.





