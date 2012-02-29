Celebrity baby names

As for Rock, it gives Zuma some star quality doesn’t it? With a rock chick mum and a rocker pop, it’s no wonder that Rock made its way to Zuma’s birth certificate.
American actress Shannyn Sossamon is guilty of giving her son a name that is pretty damn cruel.
Rather than give her son a name she wanted a word, and came up with Audio Science.
Interesting...
British television presenter and writer Paula Yates named her daughter Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily
. What a mouthful.
Another prize celebrity baby name was dreamed up by composer and songwriter Frank Zappa who named his daughter Moon Unit.
There are no words...