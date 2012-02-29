In this article



























Janice Dickinson plastic surgery

Janice Dickinson Janice Dickinson self proclaimed "world's first supermodel" has an addiction to surgery.



She's spent a whopping $100,000 on creating her new image. Money well spent? We think not.



Janice's original features were gorgeous - she's crazy to think she needed to go under the knife. The before and after pictures proves that surgery doesn't necessarily enhance your look.



Janice has undergone a





Janice Dickinson self proclaimed "world's first supermodel" has an addiction to surgery.She's spent a whopping $100,000 on creating her new image. Money well spent? We think not.Janice's original features were gorgeous - she's crazy to think she needed to go under the knife. The before and after pictures proves that surgery doesn't necessarily enhance your look.Janice has undergone a breast enlargement, tummy tuck , neck and face lifts, liposuction botox , lip plumping treatments, cheek implants, and we're guessing a whole lot more! Image © Sipa

