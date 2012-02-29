Celebrity plastic surgery: Celeb surgery shockers
  
Janice Dickinson plastic surgery
In this article

Janice Dickinson plastic surgery


Janice Dickinson

Janice Dickinson self proclaimed "world's first supermodel" has an addiction to surgery.

She's spent a whopping $100,000 on creating her new image. Money well spent? We think not.

Janice's original features were gorgeous - she's crazy to think she needed to go under the knife. The before and after pictures proves that surgery doesn't necessarily enhance your look.

Janice has undergone a breast enlargement, tummy tuck, neck and face lifts, liposuction, botox, lip plumping treatments, cheek implants, and we're guessing a whole lot more!


Image © Sipa
Gemma Kayim
26/07/2011
