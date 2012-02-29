Janice Dickinson plastic surgery
Janice Dickinson
Janice Dickinson self proclaimed "world's first supermodel" has an addiction to surgery.
She's spent a whopping $100,000 on creating her new image. Money well spent? We think not.
Janice's original features were gorgeous - she's crazy to think she needed to go under the knife. The before and after pictures proves that surgery doesn't necessarily enhance your look.
Janice has undergone a breast
enlargement, tummy tuck
, neck and face lifts, liposuction
, botox
, lip plumping treatments, cheek implants, and we're guessing a whole lot more!
Image © Sipa