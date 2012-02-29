Celebrity plastic surgery: Celeb surgery shockers
  
Katie Price plastic surgery
In this article

Katie Price plastic surgery


Katie Price

Glamour girl Jordan aka Katie Price has an obsession with plastic surgery. Regular procedures are made to her face and body each year.

Katie use to have a little cute face with the prettiest upper lip, but now her face is almost paralysed with the amount of Botox and fillers she has indulged in!

A top surgeon from the Harley Street Clinic has warned her that she could be left with a "pillow face" if she carries on.

With 5 boob jobs to her name, a nose job, liposuction on her legs and bum, and porcelain veneers put in place on her teeth, we really hope she slows down or she will ruin her looks completely.

Image © Sipa
Gemma Kayim
26/07/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017 Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos