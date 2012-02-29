In this article



























Celeb + Plastic Surgery

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson Socialite and friend to the royals



Corrective surgery doesn't always leave promising results - her new hooter really isn't that flattering.



Unlike other surgery crazed celebs, Tara isn't keen on going under the knife and is actually afraid of it.



We just hope she doesn't change her mind and jump on the plastic surgery band wagon now she's had that one disastrous procedure. Socialite and friend to the royals Tara Palmer-Tomkinson 's has a majorly malformed nose from her former £400 a day cocaine habit and extensive cosmetic surgery Corrective surgery doesn't always leave promising results - her new hooter really isn't that flattering.Unlike other surgery crazed celebs, Tara isn't keen on going under the knife and is actually afraid of it.We just hope she doesn't change her mind and jump on the plastic surgery band wagon now she's had that one disastrous procedure. Image Sipa

