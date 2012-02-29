Heidi Montag plastic surgery

Celebrity plastic surgery: Celeb surgery shockers
  
Heidi Montag

The Hills reality TV star Heidi Montag, 24, went through drastic surgery to change her entire body with 10 procedures in only one day!

Worryingly Heidi underwent the surgery to conquer perfection and battle her insecurities.

The most extreme procedure was her buttock augmentation and neck liposuction.

Today Heidi is in deep regret about her surgery makeover as she has said: 'Parts of my body definitely look worse than they did pre-surgery, this is not what I signed up for.'

Heidi is now desperate to go back to normal, and we don't blame her.

You looked beautiful before Heidi!



