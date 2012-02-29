Brittany Murphy plastic surgery
Brittany Murphy
'Clueless' actress Brittany Murphy
died at the age of just 32.
It is speculated that she was hooked on prescription drugs, including Vicodin, after a series of plastic surgery operations made her dependent on painkillers.
The OTT trout pout which Brittany demonstrates is one of the signature botched surgery procedures that have gone wrong for numerous celebrities.
Lindsay Lohan
, Britney Spears
, Jessica Simpson
and Christina Aguilera
all have suspicious sulky mouths.
Image © Sipa