Brittany Murphy plastic surgery

It is speculated that she was hooked on prescription drugs, including Vicodin, after a series of plastic surgery operations made her dependent on painkillers.



The OTT trout pout which Brittany demonstrates is one of the signature botched surgery procedures that have gone wrong for numerous celebrities.



