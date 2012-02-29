Celebrity plastic surgery: Celeb surgery shockers
  
Brittany Murphy plastic surgery
In this article

Brittany Murphy plastic surgery


Brittany Murphy

'Clueless' actress Brittany Murphy died at the age of just 32.

It is speculated that she was hooked on prescription drugs, including Vicodin, after a series of plastic surgery operations made her dependent on painkillers.

The OTT trout pout which Brittany demonstrates is one of the signature botched surgery procedures that have gone wrong for numerous celebrities.

Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears, Jessica Simpson and Christina Aguilera all have suspicious sulky mouths.

Image © Sipa
Gemma Kayim
26/07/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royal30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos