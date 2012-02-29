Celebrity plastic surgery: Celeb surgery shockers
  
Sharon Osbourne plastic surgery
Sharon Osbourne plastic surgery


Sharon Osbourne

Plastic surgery lover Sharon Osbourne has spent an amazing £120,000 altering her face and body.

Can you believe the before photo was taken back in 2000? We can't begin to think of what she would look like now without surgery!

But Sharon may have gone a little too far as she's starting to look a bit scary. Her nose looks unnatural and she can't seem to make any kind of expression with that frozen face.

Sharon also has had a breast augmentation, face lift and brow lift, tummy tuck, liposuction on the arms, and she hasn't ruled out further treatments in the future.



